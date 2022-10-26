© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana's 2022 mail-in ballot application deadline is Oct. 27

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
There are about a dozen reasons Indiana allows people to vote by mail, including if you're unable to vote in-person during the entire 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day.

Thursday, Oct. 27 is the last day you can request a mail-in ballot for this fall’s election.

There are about a dozen reasons Hoosiers can vote by mail. That includes if you’re age 65 or older; if you have a disability; if you’re prevented from voting due to a lack of transportation; or if you’re a member of the military, a public safety officer or a serious sex offender.

You can also get a mail-in ballot if you’re not able to vote during the 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day. That includes if you're going to be out of the county you live in, if you're at work, if you're a poll worker or have other official election duties, or if you're confined due to illness or taking care of someone confined by illness.

If any of that is true, you must submit an application for a mail-in ballot to your local election administrator. You can do so by mail, email, online or in person. If you submit the application in person or by mail, it must get to the local election administrator by 5 p.m. on the day of the deadline. But you have until midnight if you go online to IndianaVoters.com.

READ MORE: Hoosiers with print disabilities can choose help voting at home under federal judge's order

Once you receive your ballot, you must return it to your local election administrator by 6 p.m. on Election Day. Even if you mail it before that, if it’s not received by then, it won’t count.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

