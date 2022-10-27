WVPE is a media sponsor for The Barns at Nappanee presenting White Christmas November 10 through December 31 at The Round Barn Theatre. The story revolves around veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, they follow a duo of singing sisters on their way to a Christmas show at a Vermont lodge. This musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs including the title song, White Christmas. Get ticket information at TheBarnsAtNappanee.com