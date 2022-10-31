© 2022 WVPE
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 21: Ramon Hervey II, Sheldon Epps, Les Buchanan

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published October 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
Photos provided by Ramon Hervey II, Les Buchanan, Sheldon Epps
Left: Ramon Hervey II Center: Les Buchanan Right: Sheldon Epps

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's November installment, Monday November 14th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

