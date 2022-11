Sixteen incarcerated people have died in the custody of New York City’s jails this year, and two more died just after they were released. That’s a record since 2013.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with WNYC’s Matt Katz about the effort to close the jail and why conditions have become so grim.

