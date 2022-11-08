Tera Klutz wins second term as state auditor

Republican Tera Klutz has won re-election as the state's auditor. She beat Democratic challenger ZeNai Brooks and Libertarian candidate John Schick.

Klutz has made transparency a focus of her time in office — particularly helping people find public spending data through the state’s online transparency portal.

Though Klutz has been elected auditor, that title could change. She wants to amend the Indiana Constitution to call the office something like state comptroller — because the office doesn't audit state government.

The auditor is currently responsible for accounting for all state funds; overseeing and disbursing county, city, town and school tax distributions; and paying state bills and state employees.

Klutz is a certified public accountant and former Allen County auditor.

Brooks applauded the work of Democrats despite the loss to the incumbent and said moving forward, the party needed to build on the work of this election cycle.

"If we don't continue to build upon this shame on us. Because we have worked very, very hard. And we have to build a coalition of Black people around the state. We have to build a coalition of our Latino people around the state. We have to build a coalition of our young people around the state," she said. "We can't continue to operate in silos and think that we're going to break down the supermajority that exists in the Statehouse."

Democrats haven't held the state auditor's office since 1986.

This story will be updated.

