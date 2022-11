The global climate summit COP27 began Sunday, with leaders gathered in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to make decisions on how to tackle climate change.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Ruth Sherlock about what’s happened in the past two days at COP27.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.