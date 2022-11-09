Developing countries intensify calls for climate reparations at COP27

One goal yet to be achieved at any meaningful scale is something called “loss and damage.” The idea is that poorer countries suffer the brunt of floods, fires and hurricanes, but contribute far less of the carbon in the atmosphere that triggers those events. COP27 will make this a focus of its negotiations.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd explores the challenges and opportunities that come with climate reparations with Saleemul Huq, director of the Bangladesh-based International Centre for Climate Change and Development.

