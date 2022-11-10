© 2022 WVPE
WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 10, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST
WVPE is a media sponsor for Wellfield Botanic Gardens and the Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights - now with over one million lights! The half-mile Promenade Pathway glows with lights while holiday music plays throughout the gardens. This family event also features fire pits and a concession tent with beverages and treats available for purchase. Find out more about Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights at WellfieldGardens.org.