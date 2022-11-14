Semi driver arrested for driving drunk after school bus crash injures 16 people in Warsaw

Warsaw Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash where 16 people were hurt, 3 critically, after a semi collided with a bus carrying a youth hockey team from Chicago. It happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center St in Warsaw. Police said they detected a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech when they contacted the driver of the semi. The semi-driver failed a field sobriety test and has been identified as 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York. He is currently charged with a felony operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury. The youth hockey team was playing in a tournament in Culver.