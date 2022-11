WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary’s College 50th Annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner. It’s a unique dinner-theatre holiday experience! Each course of the meal is announced with fanfare and song as carolers, dancers, jugglers, and more perform. The Madrigal Dinner performances are December 2nd through the 4th at Saint Mary’s College Student Center, Rice Commons. Get more information at saintmarys.edu.