One man dead following Saturday shooting in Elkhart

Officials with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating a shooting that claimed one life in Elkhart Saturday night. Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were called to the 1700 block of South 6th Street just after 8:30. Police found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid at the scene and the two men were transported to the hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. There was no information available on the condition of the second man. The investigation is continuing