© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

One man dead following Saturday shooting in Elkhart

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
3090392251_911be4dfaf_c.jpg
Carolina K. Smith
/

Officials with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating a shooting that claimed one life in Elkhart Saturday night. Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were called to the 1700 block of South 6th Street just after 8:30. Police found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid at the scene and the two men were transported to the hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital. There was no information available on the condition of the second man. The investigation is continuing

Tags
WVPE News Elkhart PoliceHomicide