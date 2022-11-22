WVPE is a media sponsor for South Bend Civic Theater presenting Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Junior
WVPE is the media sponsor for South Bend Civic Theater presenting Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Junior- the musical, December 2-18. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Junior, features all of your favorite characters including Santa, Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, it's up to Rudolph and his shiny nose to save Christmas! Find out more at SBCT.org.