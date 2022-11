GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that celebrates generosity. Join the movement and give whether it’s some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community. If you would like to donate now, go here.