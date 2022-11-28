St. Joseph County police officer arrested for alleged OWI

An off-duty St.Joseph County Police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving a marked police cruiser while intoxicated. The South Bend Tribune says it happened just before midnight on Saturday. Police say Officer Coty Hoffman was driving a marked police cruiser when he hit a mailbox in the 53 thousand block of Hickory Road. Hoffman did report the accident to a supervisor, which complies with department rules. However, the supervisor noticed Hoffman’s speech was impaired and contacted the Indiana State Police. ISP officers arrested Hoffman on suspicion of OWI. He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail and has been released.