Supreme Court weighs prioritizing some deportations over others

The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case over whether presidential administrations can prioritize some deportations over others.

The case involves Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who told Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in 2021 to focus on deporting immigrants that “pose a threat to national security, public safety, and border security and thus threaten America’s well-being.” Similar memos have been issued in the past, and a federal statute says the Department is responsible for establishing immigration priorities. But Louisiana and Texas sued, and now the Supreme Court is weighing what should happen.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Muzaffar Chishti, senior fellow at the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute.

