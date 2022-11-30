WVPE is a media sponsor for Southold Dance Theater presenting The Nutcracker

WVPE is a media sponsor for Southold Dance Theater presenting an authentically South Bend Nutcracker ballet! This performance is in collaboration with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra at The Morris Performing Arts Center, December 9th through 11th. Watch as Clara befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. Find out more about this Southold Dance Theater performance at Southold-Dance.org.

