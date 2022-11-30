© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and Songs of the Season

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
Song of the Season 2022_ WVPE (1023 × 515 px).png

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ presenting The Songs of the Season on Sunday, December 11th at 3pm. It’s a special holiday concert featuring seasonal songs. Soprano Jessica McCormack, tenor JR Fralick and pianist Andrew Jennings will be performing a selection of holiday classics. Everyone is invited to the reception following the concert. All are welcome for Songs of the Season at the Ancilla Domini Chapel in Donaldson. More online at PoorHandmaids.org.