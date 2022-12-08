Mishawaka health system experiencing winter 'tripledemic' of RSV, influenza and COVID-19

Local hospitals are experiencing what is known as the tripledemic. Cases of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases are happening at the same time during the winter months.

At St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka - flu cases are steadily increasing. Cases of RSV have peaked, but have not completely plateaued. Small children and the elderly are the most susceptible to catching RSV, because of weaker immune systems and preexisting conditions.

Arthur Shroader, Interim Chief Medical Officer for St. Joseph Health System, encouraged taking precautions.

“Even at this point, influenza vaccine, and COVID updates and boosters are really important to try to help protect people against those two diseases,” Shroader said.

While the tripledemic is a big health concern in the community, Shroader said St. Joseph Health System l is adequately equipped for increased cases.

St. Joseph Health Systems, Beacon Health and Franciscan Beacon Hospital have made a collaborative website for vaccination resources and information.