© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mishawaka health system experiencing winter 'tripledemic' of RSV, influenza and COVID-19

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Rachel Schnelle
Published December 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST
Hospital spending is high.
Pixabay

Local hospitals are experiencing what is known as the tripledemic. Cases of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases are happening at the same time during the winter months.

At St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka - flu cases are steadily increasing. Cases of RSV have peaked, but have not completely plateaued. Small children and the elderly are the most susceptible to catching RSV, because of weaker immune systems and preexisting conditions.

Arthur Shroader, Interim Chief Medical Officer for St. Joseph Health System, encouraged taking precautions.

“Even at this point, influenza vaccine, and COVID updates and boosters are really important to try to help protect people against those two diseases,” Shroader said.

While the tripledemic is a big health concern in the community, Shroader said St. Joseph Health System l is adequately equipped for increased cases.

St. Joseph Health Systems, Beacon Health and Franciscan Beacon Hospital have made a collaborative website for vaccination resources and information.

Tags
COVID-19 boosterVaccineinfluenzaMishawakaHolidays
Rachel Schnelle
See stories by Rachel Schnelle