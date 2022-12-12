Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is hoping to move up the state government ladder, vying for Indiana government’s top job.

Crouch announced her campaign for governor Monday.

The southern Indiana native is finishing up two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor after serving as state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.

In a campaign launch video, Crouch touted her vision for Indiana – empowering parents to decide school curriculum, investing in early childhood education and cracking down on drug crime.

“I’ve been a relentless protector of Hoosier values that say we will always be there for the most vulnerable and never compromise on protecting our faith, families and freedoms,” Crouch said.

She specifically cited a measure from earlier this year in which she cast the tie-breaking vote on an amendment to the state's abortion ban. The provision would have forced victims of rape or incest to get an affidavit notarized that attested to their rape or incest incident in order to access abortion care.

Despite Crouch's vote to include that provision in the bill, it did not ultimately become part of the law.

Crouch joins a Republican primary race that includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

