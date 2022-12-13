Holcomb won't be 'politically active' until after legislative session

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t making any endorsements in the 2024 governor’s race – for now.

He said he’s holding off on any explicitly political activity until after the upcoming legislative session.

“This is, you know, my last budget and the priorities in it are very important and they’re going to have a long-lasting effect and impact on whoever my successor ends up being," Holcomb said. "And I want to make sure we stick the landing.”

Holcomb is term-limited from running for governor, but Indiana will now have an open U.S. Senate seat. Major Republican figures – including U.S. Reps. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) and Victoria Spartz (R-Noblesville) – have already indicated they’ll announce their intentions after the holidays.

There’s speculation Holcomb could join that race. But he said his pledge to focus on the legislative session includes avoiding any potential announcements about his own future.

“I’m gonna do the job I got, at the expense of no other decision,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he’s comfortable with that choice and even finds it “liberating.”

