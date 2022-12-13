© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Chocolate Company

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
sb choc 2022.png

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Chocolate Company-featuring chocolates, candies, confections and various Christmas gifts. Corporate gifts are also available with personalized and customized messages, logos, photos and more for the holiday season. Plus, seasonal selections to fill your stockings like Christmas Cookie Crunch, Snowballs and the 12 Cookies of Christmas. Find out more about the South Bend Chocolate Company at sbchocolate.com.