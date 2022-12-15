Edwardsburg man charged for 150 million dollar fraud scheme

An Edwardsburg man is being charged for fraud for an alleged scheme that cost 150 million dollars. 69 year old Najeeb Khan supposedly did what’s known as check-kiting. That means inflating the value of accounts by writing checks and making wire transfers for money that you don’t have. The US Attorney's Office says Khan used the money to support his now defunct Elkhart-based payroll processing business, IOI-Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. He also used the money to buy cars, planes, and vacation homes. Khan is charged with bank fraud and attempted tax evasion.