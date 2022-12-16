Monday Night Special: Humankind Special-Constant Emergency

We seem to have entered an age of unrelenting chaos. In stormy times, how can people find healing and meaning? As humanity gropes for a “new normal”, have we reached a kind of turning point? It feels that way — in the wake of the Covid pandemic, intensifying impacts of climate change, the war in Ukraine, mounting threats to our democracy, repeated mass shootings and so much more. This Humankind documentary with David Freudberg explores ways to rise above the feeling of "overwhelm". Hear inspiring stories by survivors as well as health professionals and clergy who offer suggestions for transforming trauma. Produced in association with WGBH/Boston.