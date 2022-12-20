© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vast majority of Hoosiers support some cannabis legalization, lawmakers still reticent

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST
A close up of a person smoking a cannabis joint. Only the person's lower face is visible as they bring their hand to their mouth.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
More than 50 percent of people in the 2022 Hoosier Survey said they support full legalization of cannabis for adults.

A vast majority of Indiana residents said they’re ready for legal cannabis in some form. That’s from the Indiana Public Broadcasting-Ball State Hoosier Survey.

But state Republican lawmakers still seem reluctant to move forward on the issue.

More than 50 percent of the 600 people in the survey said cannabis use should be legal for adults. Another 30 percent said it should be legal, but only for medicinal use.

Bowen Centers For Public Affairs Director Chad Kinsella said there’s a clear trend on this issue.

“Thinking back to past Hoosier Surveys we’ve done, that number has just been creeping up," Kinsella said. "So, I think it’s just kind of the floodgates are opening at this point.”

READ MORE: About half of Hoosiers approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb's job performance in latest Hoosier Survey

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and throughout the legislative session.

Cannabis legalization has gotten almost nowhere at the Statehouse, though Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said the door is open slightly going into 2023.

“I think you’ll see us talk about it this legislative session," Bray said. "What, exactly, we’ll end up doing I’m not prepared to say just yet.”

Bray said lawmakers might begin to set up some regulatory infrastructure, in case the drug is legalized at the federal level.

The Hoosier Survey polled 600 people in late October and early November. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points. The interviews were conducted by telephone (42 by landline and 257 by cell phone) and online.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith