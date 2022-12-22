Warming Center locations
There are several warming centers open in Michiana as we get ready for a winter storm that is expected to be dangerously cold with heavy snow.
These locations are available if you, or someone you know, needs a warm place during the storm.
ELKHART
Faith Mission of Elkhart - 801 Benham Avenue
Open 24 Hours
GOSHEN
Goshen Public Library - 601 S. 5th Street
Today until 8 p.m
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: CLOSED
Goshen Salvation Army - 1013 N. Main Street
Today & Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
**Hours may differ on holidays
SOUTH BEND
Charles Black Community Center - 3419 W. Washington Street
Today: Until 9 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: CLOSED
Howard Park Event Center - 219 S. St. Louis Boulevard
Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
**Dec. 23: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (unless there is inclement weather, then closed)
**Dec. 24: CLOSED
**NEW YEAR’S EVE (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
**NEW YEAR’S DAY (Jan. 1): 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Miracle Revival Church - 415 W Lasalle Avenue
Open every day (including holidays) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
O’Brien Fitness Center - 321 E. Walter Street
Monday- Friday: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
**Dec. 24: CLOSED
**NEW YEAR’S EVE (Dec. 31): 7 a.m.- 12 p.m.
**NEW YEAR’S DAY (Jan. 1): CLOSED