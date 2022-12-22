Warming Center locations

There are several warming centers open in Michiana as we get ready for a winter storm that is expected to be dangerously cold with heavy snow.

These locations are available if you, or someone you know, needs a warm place during the storm.

ELKHART

Faith Mission of Elkhart - 801 Benham Avenue

Open 24 Hours

GOSHEN

Goshen Public Library - 601 S. 5th Street

Today until 8 p.m

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: CLOSED

Goshen Salvation Army - 1013 N. Main Street

Today & Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday: CLOSED

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

**Hours may differ on holidays

SOUTH BEND

Charles Black Community Center - 3419 W. Washington Street

Today: Until 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: CLOSED

Howard Park Event Center - 219 S. St. Louis Boulevard

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

**Dec. 23: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (unless there is inclement weather, then closed)

**Dec. 24: CLOSED

**NEW YEAR’S EVE (Dec. 31): 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

**NEW YEAR’S DAY (Jan. 1): 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Miracle Revival Church - 415 W Lasalle Avenue

Open every day (including holidays) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.