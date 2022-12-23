Cold weather wreaks havoc across North America

Plunging temperatures wreaking havoc across the U.S. and Canada can lead to frostbite on bare skin in only five to 10 minutes, experts are warning.

A powerful Arctic winter storm has placed hundreds of millions of us under weekend weather alerts ahead of the busiest travel days of the year. The alerts stretch from coast to coast and reach as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border and Florida, the Sunshine State, and across much of the U.S. and Canada.

Meteorologist Mark Elliot is monitoring the storm and joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee for an update.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

