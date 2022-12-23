Tis The Season For Holiday Programs!

“It’s A Wonderful Life” Presented By Elkhart Civic Theatre – Tonight, Dec. 23 & 24, 8 PM

This perennial favorite is the touching story of George Bailey, who is given the chance to experience what the world would be like if he had never been born. Sometimes referred to as a “reverse” version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life has delighted audiences worldwide since the film starring Jimmy Stewart became a staple of holiday television. Though many people are familiar with the movie, the radio play version puts a different spin on it. The show includes most of the familiar characters portrayed by a relatively small cast of actors, with almost all of them playing multiple parts. It’s a kind of play-within-a-play, taking place in a 1940s radio studio and is performed in authentic radio-play style, with a radio emcee, applause and on-air signals, actors stepping up to microphones, and live sound effects.

Following “It’s A Wonderful Life,” we present some holiday music selections curated by Karl Smith, the host of J-Cubed.

Christmas Eve – Saturday, Dec. 24

6 PM – The Apple Seed

7 PM – J-Cubed

8 PM – It’s A Wonderful Life (followed by holiday music selections)

10 PM - Jazz Piano Christmas 2022

Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, our annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, Mountain Stage’s Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.

Christmas Day – Sunday, Dec. 25

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites – Dec. 25 from 6-8 AM

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. In the second hour, Tinsel Tales includes stories of the season told thru music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Blues Revue – 1-4 PMA Cool Christmas Mix With Paul Ingles - December 25 at 6 PM

Music History Producer Paul Ingles gently hosts an hour of pop, rock and soul holiday music.

A Mountain Stage Holiday Special – 7 PM

This hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey and more.

Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration – Dec. 25 at 8 PM

This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center that flip seasonal songs on their head while inserting humor and joyful swing. and new takes on classics in this special episode. Christian McBride hosts.

Christmas On The Air (Holiday Special) – Dec. 25 at 9 PM

On this Afterglow holiday special, we’ll be featuring some classic Christmas radio broadcasts, performed by favorite jazz singers like Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

Kwanzaa - A Season's Griot – Dec. 26 at 9 PM

Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, A Season's Griot is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.