The 2022 Musicians Memorial Special 

Published December 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST
Some of the top names in music who passed away in 2022 are noted and celebrated in this hour long special hosted by music historian and documentarian Paul Ingles. Among those featured Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, Rock drummer Taylor Hawkins, Country music's Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Rappers Coolio and Takeoff, Motown writer Lamont Dozier, Jazz great Ramsey Lewis, Olivia Newton-John, pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis and many more. 35 songs from these late great artists are sampled.

