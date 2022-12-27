© 2022 WVPE
Weather-induced airline cancellations wreak havoc on passengers

Published December 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
Travelers wait at a Southwest Airlines baggage counter to retrieve their bags after canceled flights at Los Angeles International Airport. (Eugene Garcia/AP)
Thousands of flights have been canceled in recent days due to the deadly storm that blew across the country this weekend. The leading airline canceling flights is Southwest, which canceled 70% of flights Monday and are on track to do the same Tuesday.

What’s the cause? Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes finds out from CNBC’s airline reporter Leslie Josephs.

