Michigan City woman charged in the death of a toddler who was run over by a vehicle

A Michigan City woman has been charged in the death of a toddler who was run over by a vehicle. 30 year old Colleen Hopper was arrested for reckless homicide for the September 2021 incident. Police say Hopper returned to her home in the 300 block of Detroit St. from a grocery store. The victim and several other children were helping her carry groceries into the home. Court documents say while backing up the vehicle, Hopper failed to see 23-month-old Emersyn Woods. The toddler died after being run over. Nearby video camera footage showed Hopper operating the vehicle while using what appears to be a cell phone. Hopper was being held in the La Porte County Jail and could face up to six years in prison.