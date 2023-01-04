© 2023 WVPE
Michigan City woman charged in the death of a toddler who was run over by a vehicle

Published January 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST
A Michigan City woman has been charged in the death of a toddler who was run over by a vehicle. 30 year old Colleen Hopper was arrested for reckless homicide for the September 2021 incident. Police say Hopper returned to her home in the 300 block of Detroit St. from a grocery store. The victim and several other children were helping her carry groceries into the home. Court documents say while backing up the vehicle, Hopper failed to see 23-month-old Emersyn Woods. The toddler died after being run over. Nearby video camera footage showed Hopper operating the vehicle while using what appears to be a cell phone. Hopper was being held in the La Porte County Jail and could face up to six years in prison.