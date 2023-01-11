Investigations continue in Brazil following attack on the capital

Authorities in Brazil issued arrest warrants and are searching for those who aided anti-government rioters in Sunday’s attack on official buildings in the South American nation’s capital. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appears to have come out of the confrontation in a strong position, while even some of former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters are criticizing him for what happened.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong finds out the latest in this fast-moving story from Anya Prusa, senior director of the Albright Stonebridge Group’s Americas Practice and former head of the Brazil Institute at the Wilson Center.

