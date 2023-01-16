© 2023 WVPE
Going For Broke - A three part series about economic experiences

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
Going for Broke is a co-production of PRX’s To the Best of Our Knowledge at Wisconsin Public Radio and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. The three-part series hosted by broadcaster Ray Suarez centers on Americans who have lived on the edge. They share their sometimes startling economic experiences and also insight into our society as a whole. Each hour also includes some of our country’s top thinkers on income inequality, among them the legendary writer Barbara Ehrenreich, author of the classic "Nickel and Dimed," who passed away in September 2022.
In each episode we ask: what would result if we put more care into how we dealt with housing or mental health crises or our workplaces? Going for Broke explores these questions, moving from powerful personal accounts to visionary solutions.

