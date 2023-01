Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.