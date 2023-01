Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government announced plans to weaken the Supreme Court. The move has sparked protests across Israel and fears that it will weaken democratic institutions.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to NPR’s Daniel Estrin talks about the proposed changes and the reaction to them.

