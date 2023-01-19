The Humane Society of Elkhart County is in desperate need of food for their Pet Food Pantry Program
The Humane Society of Elkhart County is in desperate need of food for their Pet Food Pantry Program. This service provides food for 925 animals in our community who are able to remain in their homes because of this assistance. Today they have no food available. They accept any brands that can be ordered through online stores or dropped off at the Humane Society of Elkhart County. Monetary donations can be restricted for the pet food pantry on their website.