WVPE is a media sponsor for the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center in Benton Harbor which presents National Geographic Live: Greenwood – A Century of Resilience with archaeologist Alicia Odewale on Friday, February 10th. This presentation centers on restoring justice after the attack on Black Wall Street in Tulsa,Oklahoma’s Greenwood district. Find out how to register and get more information at TheMendelCenter.com.