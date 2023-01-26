Lawmakers aim to get people with mental health issues into treatment, instead of jail

Indiana lawmakers are trying to divert more people away from local jails and into mental health treatment. Advocates call a proposed bill “compassionate,” “humane” and “fiscally responsible.”

The legislation, HB 1006, creates a system for law enforcement to refer people to mental health centers. Those people must be assessed by a mental health professional within 48 hours. Next is a hearing no more than 24 hours later in front of a judge to determine whether they should be detained longer.

Dr. Christine Negendank is a psychiatry professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine. She’s worked in jails and prisons to help treat people with mental health challenges and said those facilities are not the best place for them.

“I’ve had the experience many times where a patient of mine goes into the jail system stable but, because they cannot get the treatment they need, when they’re released they’re very unstable and in a state of crisis,” Negendank said.

READ MORE: Indiana's mental health care systems need more funding

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

Health care advocates, law enforcement, prosecutors, public defenders and local government representatives all support the bill.

Dr. Brian Hart, representing the Indiana Psychiatric Society, backs the effort. But he said it will run into a problem – there are not enough mental health care providers or space in facilities.

“The mental health team would not have adequate time to prepare to do a proper evaluation, prepare for the civil commitment hearing,” Hart said.

A priority bill in the Senate, SB 1, aims to boost funding for mental health treatment centers.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.