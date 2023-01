88.1 WVPE is a media sponsor for Michiana’s Master Gardeners, announcing their 2023 Garden Expo. It’s on Saturday, February 25th, at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart. The expo features keynote speaker David Culp talking about year-round beauty in the garden. Plus, there will be demonstrations and vendors. Find out more about the 2023 Garden Expo at MichianaMasterGardeners.com.