What's going on in Lebanon?

On Wednesday, Lebanon devalued its own currency in an attempt to stabilize the free-falling Lebanese pound. It’s just the latest attempt to address the financial issues plaguing the country.

Alongside the financial crisis is a political crisis as there is still no elected president after 11 unsuccessful attempts since October.

Sarah Dadouch is the Washington Post’s Middle East correspondent based in Lebanon. She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for an update.

