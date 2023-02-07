© 2023 WVPE
House approves housing infrastructure loan fund, with funding still to come

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
Republican Representative Doug Miller speaks on the House floor. Miller is a White man, balding with light gray and white hair.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) speaks about his housing infrastructure loan bill on the House floor on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

House lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday aimed at lowering the cost of new housing.

The bill, HB 1005, would create a loan fund that local governments can access to pay for infrastructure for new housing – things like roads and sidewalks and water, sewer, gas and electric lines.

Some builders say those infrastructure costs add as much as $57,000 to every new home.

Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) said the bill prioritizes loan requests for municipalities that have voluntarily relaxed some local rules. That includes restrictions on housing density, architectural standards, garage size and off-street parking.

“If they chose not to do some of those things, they would still be eligible for money – perhaps just not as much as they applied for,” Miller said.

The bill also requires that 70 percent of the loan fund go to communities of less than 50,000 people.

The funding for this bill will be part of the state budget debate.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
