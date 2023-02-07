© 2023 WVPE
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST
Republican Representative Chuck Goodrich looks on as Democratic Representative Cherrish Pryor speaks on the House floor. Goodrich is a White man with dark, graying hair. Pryor is a Black woman with dark hair.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville), left, looks on as Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) speaks on the House floor on Monday, Feb. 7, 2023, about their bill to increase the state's earned income tax credit.

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday.

The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.

That means married couples who jointly file their taxes will have a higher income limit to be eligible. And taxpayers with three or more dependents will now be eligible for a greater credit.

Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) called his bill a simple one.

“But it makes a huge difference to almost 500,000 Indiana Hoosier families,” Goodrich said.

READ MORE: Lawmakers consider increase to Indiana earned income tax credit

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said the tax credit acts as a safety net.

“One of the best ways that we have in this country that we can single-handedly lift people out of poverty,” Pryor said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
