One of the core members of the hip-hop group De La Soul has died. David Jolicoeur, also known as Trugoy the Dove, died at 54. The news was confirmed Sunday. De La Soul’s 1989 album “3 Feel High and Rising” is considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

