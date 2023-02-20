Bill to save small businesses millions in federal taxes heads to governor's desk

Indiana small business owners each stand to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in federal taxes under a bill headed to the governor’s desk.

Indiana businesses are allowed to deduct their state tax payments from their federal taxes. But if those businesses file individual income taxes (instead of corporate income taxes), that deduction is currently capped at $10,000.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Craig Snow (R-Warsaw), SB 2, would eliminate that cap. He said it will have no impact on state finances – but could have a big impact on Hoosier businesses.

“This could help up to half a million businesses in Indiana save as much as $122 million,” Snow said.

The House approved the bill unanimously (after it passed the Senate with all "yes" votes two weeks ago). It's the first bill to clear both chambers of the legislature this session.

