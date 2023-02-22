Rokita announces he's running for re-election in 2024

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Wednesday he will run for re-election in 2024.

That would seem to rule him out for bids for governor or U-S senator, both of which are open seats that election cycle. Rokita’s name had been mentioned as a possible candidate for those races – he’s unsuccessfully sought both positions in the past.

In a tweet confirming his re-election bid, Rokita said he’s proud of what he’s done in office, including efforts to return money to taxpayers and combat federal overreach.

Confirming I am seeking reelection in '24. I am proud of my work bringing back nearly $1 billion to taxpayers in just over two years, fighting wokeism, protecting citizens and our jobs from federal overreach, bureaucrats and special interests while always standing up for liberty. — Todd Rokita (@ToddRokitaIN) February 22, 2023

The Hoosier Republican has championed conservative causes during his two years as attorney general, notably helping lead the charge to try to ban abortion.

He’s also received blowback for that effort. Rokita thrust himself into the national spotlight after he went on national television and threatened, without evidence, the medical license of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana physician. Bernard had received widespread attention for legally performing an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Rokita is the subject of disciplinary complaints over his handling of the investigation into Bernard. And a county judge said the attorney general violated state law as part of that investigation.

