© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVPE is a media sponsor for the For The Love of Art Fair - with contemporary to traditional arts.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST
for love of art 2023.png

WVPE is a media sponsor for the For The Love of Art Fair - with contemporary to traditional arts. The two day showcase features over 50 artists with paintings, fine woodwork, sculptures, wearable art and more. This showcase is at the South Bend Century Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 4th and 5th. The For the Love of Art Fair is an opportunity to mingle while enjoying live music, food, libations and art. Get details at ForTheLoveOfArt.com.