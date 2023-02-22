WVPE is a media sponsor for the For The Love of Art Fair - with contemporary to traditional arts. The two day showcase features over 50 artists with paintings, fine woodwork, sculptures, wearable art and more. This showcase is at the South Bend Century Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 4th and 5th. The For the Love of Art Fair is an opportunity to mingle while enjoying live music, food, libations and art. Get details at ForTheLoveOfArt.com.

