The WVPE Photo of the Week is called Approaching Plymouth from Bill Steinmetz of Lakeville. This is a shot from a plane getting ready to land at the Plymouth Airport. Be sure to check out this photo on the WVPE app or at WVPE dot org. If you’d like to send a picture, email it to photo at WVPE dot com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.