Monday Night Special: Four Pillars of Soul [A Black History Month Special]

Published February 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST
In the late 1960's and early 1970's, 4 African-American performers tossed records onto the American pop and R&B charts that would establish them as pioneering soul music icons for all times. They are also all in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Each is a revered and imitated talent that shaped music for decades and still today. Music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts highlights from his 4 public radio specials on Mavis Staples, James Brown, Otis Redding, and Aretha Franklin in this special appreciation program, which also features commentary from some top musicians, music writers and educators.

