St. Joseph Michigan Sheriff Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash

St. Joseph Michigan Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was arrested early yesterday morning (2/26) for an alleged drunk driving crash. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office was called to US-131 in Schoolcraft Township and immediately contacted the Michigan State Police for backup. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Chevy Traverse rear-ended a Nissan Rogue and the trooper noticed signs of alcohol intoxication while talking to him. Lillywhite was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated. Lillywhite was released from the jail that same afternoon.