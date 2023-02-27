© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

St. Joseph Michigan Sheriff Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST
St. Joseph Michigan Sheriff Mark Lillywhite

St. Joseph Michigan Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was arrested early yesterday morning (2/26) for an alleged drunk driving crash. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office was called to US-131 in Schoolcraft Township and immediately contacted the Michigan State Police for backup. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Chevy Traverse rear-ended a Nissan Rogue and the trooper noticed signs of alcohol intoxication while talking to him. Lillywhite was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated and Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated. Lillywhite was released from the jail that same afternoon.

