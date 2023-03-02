What are the implications if government invests in specific industries?

The application process started this week for semiconductor manufacturers who want to get funding under the Biden Administration’s Chips Act. That act invests about $53 billion in semiconductor research, development and manufacturing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the implications when the government invests in a specific industry with Greg Ip, chief economics commentator for The Wall Street Journal.

