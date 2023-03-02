World-Renowned Guitarist Pierre BenSusan Graces the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Residing in Paris most of his life, Pierre BenSusan has been a major progenitor of an open-tuning technique on his guitar, referred to as DADGAD. This tuning, sometimes called “Celtic tuning,” because of its use in the folk music of Ireland and Scotland, allows a guitar to have a very full-throated and harp-like sound. The six strings of the guitar–starting with the low-end are simply tuned, D-A-D-G-A-D. Pierre puts this tuning to good use on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour this week in performance and discusses how he began using the technique developing his compositions. As you will hear, his compositions often involve a sonorous vocal technique that blends melodically with the note patterns of his compositions, sounding sometimes as if the vocal has been “combed” or mixed with a delayed version of itself. This technique softens the vocal and often enlarges its effect, making the voice seem orchestral in the mix. During the program, Pierre shares four of his angelic-sounding compositions and talks briefly about his origins, and the origin of his songs.

The show also features Wild Rose Moon’s new director singing an original song, during the guest spot on the program. The song is a beautiful testimony of love for a dear and departed cat that accompanied her on her life’s journey for many years. Of course, the show also features the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour quiz show, “Shoot the Moon,” which features biographical questions directly related to Pierre BenSusan’s musical career. So catch the fun and join us as the theme song kicks in and “The River Goes Round,” on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

